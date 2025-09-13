Vinay Kumar has over 16 years of experience in the wealth management industry. Vinay Kumar leads Estate & Succession Planning at Client Associates. He is a trusted advisor to high-net-worth individuals and families, providing bespoke solutions that address the intricacies of estate planning and global mobility, aligned closely with each client’s unique wealth objectives and constraints. Vinay firmly believes that succession planning is an essential pillar of holistic financial planning. His approach is rooted in empowering clients with the tools, knowledge, and clarity required to make informed decisions about legacy, governance, and the smooth transition of wealth across generations. Vinay holds an MBA in Finance from the Department of Financial Studies, Delhi University, and a Master of Business Laws from National Law School in Bangalore. He is also an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce and completed an Executive Programme in Growth Strategies from IIM Calcutta. Through a blend of deep expertise and client-centric advisory, Vinay continues to guide families on their journey to preserving and growing their legacy with confidence and foresight.