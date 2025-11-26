Vinay Pradhan is Manager, Country (India, South, Asia) at Udemy, bringing extensive experience in the education and learning sector. With a strong foundation in sales and marketing, he has held leadership roles spanning business development and management. Before Udemy, Vinay served as Country Manager, India at Skillsoft, where he supported business performance through comprehensive e-learning content and flexible learning technologies. He also holds a Business of Talent Management certification from Skillsoft. He has also previously led sales and marketing initiatives at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings as Business Sales & Marketing Solutions Head and National Sales Manager, following senior roles at Bharti Learning Systems, Talent MAXIMUS, and NIS Sparta, and others, where he focused on building employee capabilities. Vinay holds an MBA from the University of Pune and a Bachelor of Engineering from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, combining technical expertise with strategic business acumen.