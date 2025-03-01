Vineet Shingal is Partner, Khaitan & Co. He has extensive international and cross-border experience, covering both inbound and outbound matters. He has provided strategic counsel to numerous clients on acquisitions, private equity, venture capital investments, PIPEs, promoter exits and sales (particularly in bid situations), corporate restructurings (including mergers, demergers, etc.), foreign investment regulations, and general corporate law. Additionally, he has advised several startups and growth-stage companies, particularly in the ecommerce sector, on investment matters. Shingal is a member of the Firm’s Japan Desk and spent time on secondment at the Tokyo office of Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu in 2010. He continues to provide ongoing legal advice to Japanese companies on Indian law.