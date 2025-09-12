Vipul Chaudhary is the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Lokal, a mobile-first platform that bridges the gap between rural communities and essential service providers, making access to reliable, verified, and affordable services as easy as a few taps on a phone. Since co-founding Lokal in 2018, Vipul has led the development of its hyperlocal architecture and content discovery engines, creating a mobile-first ecosystem around real-time relevance and simplicity. Vipul’s journey into entrepreneurship was preceded by deep technical work in hardware validation and applied research. At Qualcomm, he spent over three years as a Senior Engineer, where he worked on next-gen ARM-based mobile chipsets and pioneered novel debugging and validation frameworks. His innovations were showcased at global tech conferences, including QBuzz and the Thermal Summit in San Diego. An engineer-researcher at heart, Vipul started his career at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, as a member of the Logic Reliability Group. His work in the area of stress-induced leakage current in deep CMOS devices led to several international publications (IRPS 2013, 2014), laying the foundation for applying a systematic and data-driven approach in designing high-impact systems. Prior to Lokal, Vipul co-founded TheSoup, a personalised daily updates platform powered by AI, because he believed that information relevance should be effortless. This first company was the beginning of his effort to democratise access to information through smart, intuitive technology.