Vishal Sood, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, began his career in derivatives trading in Singapore before rising to become a Group CEO at the young age of 26. Leading the South Asian business of a technology company, he gained invaluable exposure to successful entrepreneurs and executives, which significantly shaped his leadership approach. Vishal transitioned to a new venture after resigning from his CEO role at a highly diversified group with interests in education, health, hospitality, and media. He co-founded PLACECOM, a funded startup revolutionising campus recruitment and hiring through the power of AI. A passionate advocate for leadership and personal growth, Vishal is also the author of the book "The Switch: From Good to Great." As a TEDx speaker and motivational mentor, he helps executives and students integrate management principles and ancient wisdom from the Vedas to unlock their true potential.