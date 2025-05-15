Vivek Banka is an accomplished financial services professional with over two decades of experience in the industry. He is currently the Founder of GoalTeller, an online and automated financial planning platform for retail and mass affluent individuals in India. Prior to founding GoalTeller, Vivek held various leadership positions in the finance industry. He founded Bullseye Investments, a wealth management firm based in Bangalore, and later went on to head the Bangalore practice for BNP Paribas. He also set up the Bangalore practice at IIFL Wealth Management and was part of one of the initial senior members there.