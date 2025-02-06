Yamini Bhat is the Co founder and CEO of Vymo. Yamini has always been drawn towards unsolved problems. And if there is an opportunity to solve those problems, right here in India - why not? Her conviction to create opportunities in India and give the brightest talent an option to stay back was the second reason she started Vymo. The first was a compelling problem statement that sales teams were facing across large enterprises. A five-year stint in McKinsey as a sales transformation consultant gave Yamini deep insight into the sales structures in large enterprises, sales effectiveness, consumer insight, organization design, capability building and so on. As Yamini worked with sales teams in large organizations she realized that a common challenge bothered them across - and this was significantly impacting their productivity. This led to the founding of Vymo.