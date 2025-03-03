Yashraj Vakil, Chief Executive Officer – CaptainBiz (Logo Infosoft), has extensive experience of over 20 years, in turning around businesses, pioneering successful ventures, and providing insightful perspectives on entrepreneurship, start-ups and consumer tech. He presently focuses on leveraging the India stack for CaptainBiz, a FinTech SaaS product aimed at simplifying Financial Operations (FinOps) for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India. Yashraj, an accomplished leader with a rich business background, has been a part of many successful start-ups. In pivotal roles, such as the COO at SportsTech unicorn, Dream11, he implemented transformative business and product strategies that contributed to the platform's significant growth. Yashraj's hands-on leadership style, coupled with the strategic bent to develop tech products and scale start-ups has consistently delivered remarkable results. His ability to navigate diverse sectors and drive product success with innovative marketing and growth campaigns underscores his dynamic influence on the business landscape.