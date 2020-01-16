அ
अ
ಅ
YourStory
Awards
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
More
Advertise With Us
AutoStory
MyStory
Weekender
Journal
YS Korea
Deutschland
Germany
Events
Visual
Language
Kannada
Hindi
Asamiya
Bangla
Gujarati
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Telugu
Urdu
அ
अ
ಅ
Login
YourStory
Awards
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
More
Language
Yogita Tulsiani
Yogita Tulsiani is the MD and Co-founder of iXceed Solutions, a Global Tech-Recruiter Provider.
16th Jan 2020
Emerging HR trends that will dominate 2020
Opinion
Remove