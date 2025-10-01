Y S Chakravarti is the Managing Director and CEO of Shriram Finance Ltd. (SFL). In his role, he presides over one of the largest retail NBFCs in India and oversees all aspects of operations. His journey began as an Executive Trainee at Shriram Chits Andhra Pradesh Pvt Ltd in 1991, and with over two decades of financial sector experience, he held multiple leadership positions within the group companies. He held pivotal roles such as ED at Shriram Chits, Business Head, COO and MD and CEO at Shriram City, where he facilitated remarkable growth, making Shriram City the country’s largest funder of Two Wheelers and Small Businesses.