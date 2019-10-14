Honda Activa 125 vs Hero Destini 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 - Specs Comparo

The Honda Activa 125 is the most awaited premium scooter of 2019. While a lot has changed mechanically, the premium scooter competes against the Hero Destini 125 and Suzuki Access 125. While a lot of its features are similar to the competition, several new changes have been made which helps the Honda Activa 125 stand out from competition. Here’s how the all three of India’s best family oriented premium scooters stand against each other:





Design





The Honda Activa 125 continues to flaunt its tried and tested design philosophy. Honda’s tryst with LED continues here as well with the Activa 125 being the only product in this list with an LED headlamp. Both the Hero Destini 125 and Suzuki Access 125 are fitted with a halogen headlamp. The contrasting black plastic over the headlamp adds a nice touch. The chrome on the front apron adds a nice design element.





The Access 125 gets chrome garnishing around the headlamp and a plain front apron. This classic look eventually grows on you and makes you realise the true essence of a clean design. Hero on the other hand, gets a similar black piece of plastic over its headlamp and a simple chrome band between the front indicators. The love for chrome continues on the side body with a dash of it in the Destini and a major rush for attention in the Activa 125. The Access 125 makes do with only the brand badging on the side.





All three scooters get a single piece grabrail in silver colour. Both the seats and footboards in the trio are black in colour. Although one can go for the higher end Access 125 Special Edition with a premium seat cover.





If we look at the instrumentation console, the Honda Activa 125 gets a neat chrome garnish surrounding the digital-analogue unit. Hero MotoCorp on the other hand has taken a slightly funky take to this with a high contrast speedometer. The digital fuel gauge and odometer are accompanied by a service reminder. Suzuki’s instrumentation console though looks dated and boring with its silver coloured backdrop. The amber light in the digital section of the console further dampens things. However, it boasts of a unique engine oil change reminder.





Colours





The Honda Activa 125 is offered in Pearl Precious White, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, and Rebel Red Metallic colours. The Suzuki Access 125 is available in Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Candy Sonama Red, Metallic Sonic Silver, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey and Pearl Mirage White. Colour options for Hero Destini 125 include Nobel Red, Chestnut Bronze, Pearl Silver White and Panther Black.





Both the Access and Activa 125 miss out on body coloured mirrors while Destini 125 does not come fitted with a nifty front pocket.





Features





The Honda Activa 125 trumps the competition by becoming the first BS-VI compliant scooter in the country. Besides that, the top end trim of the Activa 125 gets a first in segment side stand indicator with an engine inhibitor. This helps by stopping the engine in case the side stand is engaged. This premium family offering from Honda also promises a silent start with an ACG starter motor. This has been the key marketing topic promoted by Honda for the Activa 125. However, this feature is not unique to the Activa. Suzuki has been offering a similar piece of tech with its Easy Start System.





Honda also offers distance to empty, real time fuel efficiency and average fuel efficiency readings via the tiny digital display. The scooter is offered with a unique 5-in-1 seat opening switch. Besides that, an external fuel filler cap is also available which marks debut of this feature in Honda scooters in India. This external cap is controlled by the switch seen in the lock.





Hero Destini 125’s key selling point of being the first scooter with start-stop technology is not unique anymore. Honda too enters the fuel saving foray with their version of this technology which they call as Idling Stop System. The Suzuki Access 125 though focuses on practical features and offers a largest in class 21.8-litres underseat storage. In fact, Suzuki claims that it can fit in a full-size helmet. That’s something which both the Honda Activa 125 and Hero Destini 125 do not offer.





Cycle Parts





All three scooters in this comparison as suspended over a standard telescopic fork up front and a single monoshock in the rear. Honda though offers a 3-step preload adjustment in the Activa 125. Also, on offer on all three scooters are optional front disc brake. Rear though remains a drum unit across the range. The Honda Activa 125 has a 111 kg kerb weight, that’s half a kilo lighter than the Hero Destini 125. However, the Suzuki Access 125 remains the lightest in the segment with a kerb weight of just 101 kg.





The Destini 125 offers the least ground clearance of 155 mm while the Access tops out at 160 mm. Activa 125 though beats out the list with a ground clearance of 169 mm. Hero Destini 125 gets 10-inch wheels at both ends. However, the Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 are fitted with a 12-inch front unit and a 10-inch rear unit.





Engine





The Honda Activa 125 is powered by a 124 cc engine which gets fuel and air-mixture via fuel injection. This engine can produce 8.18 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. Fuel injection will help in offering a crisper throttle response. Also, it helps increase fuel efficiency. In fact, Honda claims that the new Honda Activa 125 is 13% more mileage than the outgoing version.





At the heart of the Hero Destini 125 is a 124.6 cc engine producing 8.71 PS of power and 10.2 Nm of torque. These numbers are very close to the output figures of Suzuki Access 125’s 124 cc engine. This SEP (Suzuki Eco Power) engine produces 8.7 PS of power and 10.2 Nm of torque.





All said and done, these power figures do not paint a clear picture. In fact, all three of these scooters will perform equally well in real world conditions. However, the Suzuki Access 125’s light weight body will help it pull out faster from a traffic light.





Price





Honda Activa 125 is retailed in three variants with the standard variant beginning at INR 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The alloy wheel variant will cost you INR 70,990 while the deluxe trim will set you back by INR 74,490 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). While that may seem high, one must take in to account that the other two scooters are still BS-IV. In fact, they will go through a price hike once they are BS-VI complaint.





The Hero Destini 125 is the most affordable scooter in this comparison with a starting price of INR 54,650 while the top end variant costs INR 57,400 (both ex-showroom, Delhi).





Suzuki on the other hand has priced the Suzuki Access 125 at a starting price of INR 57,909 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant. The alloy wheel variant costs INR 59,891 while the disc brake option will cost INR 60,878 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).