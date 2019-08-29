India Made Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 launched in Nepal

Suzuki has launched its latest quarter-litre offering Suzuki SF 250 in Nepal. The lineage of Gixxer is so grand that it descends from legendary brand names like GSX-R and Hayabusa. Keeping up with the grandeur of its strain, the new Gixxer SF offers advanced technology, premium styling and high-quality features to consumers. The starting price of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is NPR 4,96,900 (INR 3.10 lakhs).

Besides the MotoGP Edition pictured here, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is retailed in Black and Silver shades.









Powering the Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF is a 249 cc engine producing 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The faired sports motorcycle was launched in India back in May 2019 at INR 1.70 lakhs. Besides the standard silver and black colour schemes, VG Automobiles (Suzuki’s partner in Nepal) is also launching the MotoGP Edition which retails at NPR 4,99,900 (INR 3.12 lakhs).





The motorcycle is manufactured in India and exported to Nepal. The bike is also being retailed in Japan as private imports. The naked street variant of the bike, Gixxer 250, has also been launched at NPR 4,61,900 (INR 2.89 lakhs).









The features list of both the motorcycles include LED headlamps, digital instrumentation with gear shift indicator and dual channel ABS. Besides that, the suspension system includes conventional 41 mm telescopic fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. The latter is adjustable for preload only. Brakes include discs at both ends with Bybre source callipers.

Both the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 is powered by a quarter-litre powerplant producing 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque.









Besides that, Suzuki India is reportedly also working on an adventure tourer motorcycle based on the same platform. An official comment on the same is awaited. Also, the same powerplant will also make its way to the Intruder brand which is currently retailed in India with a 155 cc engine only. This modern day cruiser is expected to make its way to the Indian market at Auto Expo 2020.