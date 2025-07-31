Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
AGNIT Semiconductors Private Limited is India’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN for short) product company for radio-frequency electronics and power electronics for compact, efficient and high-power semiconductor solutions across the strategic, telecom and consumer use-cases.
AGNIT Semiconductors Private Limited is India’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN for short) product company for radio-frequency electronics and power electronics. Agnit’s vertical technology integration – from making GaN wafers (materials), using our proprietary semiconductor manufacturing processes to realize GaN components and their design – enables us to develop solutions for compact, efficient and high-power solutions across the strategic, telecom and consumer use-cases. AGNIT is a spin-off from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and has differentiated IP across the GaN materials, processes and devices developed over 17 years of R&D at IISc with 15+ patents, 150+ journal papers published on the technology. Our interdisciplinary founding team has experience across the semiconductor value chain – from materials-to-processes-to-devices-to-systems – having worked on academic research, industrial R&D and held leadership roles at global semiconductor companies.
Legal Name
:
Agnit Semiconductors Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2021
Founding Team Hired
Agnit commenced operations after being incubated by the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development, IISc's deep-tech incubator.
2024
Raised Funding
Agnit raised $3.5 million in seed funding from institutional VCs led by 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock.
2025
Awards
Agnit is recognized with the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association's Semiconductor Startup of the Year award for 2025.
B2B
Defence, aerospace, space and telecommunication system hardware companies.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Energy,
Government & Military,
Mobility / Transportation,
SpaceTech
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions