AGNIT Semiconductors Private Limited is India’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN for short) product company for radio-frequency electronics and power electronics. Agnit’s vertical technology integration – from making GaN wafers (materials), using our proprietary semiconductor manufacturing processes to realize GaN components and their design – enables us to develop solutions for compact, efficient and high-power solutions across the strategic, telecom and consumer use-cases. AGNIT is a spin-off from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and has differentiated IP across the GaN materials, processes and devices developed over 17 years of R&D at IISc with 15+ patents, 150+ journal papers published on the technology. Our interdisciplinary founding team has experience across the semiconductor value chain – from materials-to-processes-to-devices-to-systems – having worked on academic research, industrial R&D and held leadership roles at global semiconductor companies.