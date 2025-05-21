Brands
Empowering Farmers & Rural households with Renewable/Green Energy to fight Climate Change
AgriVijay is India's first curated Marketplace & Agtech Climate Action Social Enterprise of Renewable & Green Energy products for Farmers & Rural households bringing all products in Solar, Biogas, Electric, Agri-tech & Organic under one roof, with an Energy Advisory Recommendation approach providing End to End solution understanding their energy & agriculture needs coupled with waste availability at their end before products are recommended, sold, financed, delivered and deployed at their end along with abating GHG/CO2 emissions bringing increased savings & income for them aligned with UN SDG’s especially SDG5, SDG7 & SDG13. With the help of dedicated Website, AI enabled WhatsApp Chatbot, Call Centres in local language, Field Sales, Technical Team & offline Renewable Energy stores model at village level, the knowledge and benefits of Renewable Energy products are disseminated providing high quality and branded renewable energy products on rural grounds with benefits such as free solar insurance, long term warranty, assured after sales service, EMI/Financing facility etc. helping Farmers & Rural households to become Renewable Energy producers & consumers.
2020
Company Incorporation
We started AgriVijay as India's first offline & online Marketplace of Renewable/Green Energy products for farmers and rural households as a Mother-Son due amidst COVID in June 2020.
2022
Awards
Winner for Global SAARC Startup Awards - 2022
2023
Awards
Winner of EUTECH SDG 1 International Award - 2023 BAI Rising Star Award Winner - 2023
2024
Awards
SolarX Challenge 2024 Winner by Minstry of New & Renewable Energy ,Invest India & International Solar Alliance FICCI Award 2024 - Best Sustainable Agritech Startup
2025
Awards
Avinya Energy Startup Challenge 2025 Winner by Ministry of Petroleum,Oil & Natural Gas, ONGC & FIPI NASSCOM SME Inspire 2025 Award
B2B
We work with Foundations,NGO's ,International Organisations & CSR Departments of Multinationals in the B2B2C space looking to bring impact at scale as we are a complete end to end to Implementation Agency and a registered vendor in Solar,Biogas & Green Energy for Farmers & Rural households.Our clients includes - UNDP,JSW Foundation,SELCO Foundation,MGNREGA,Grameen Foundation , BAIF etc We help Business achieve their CSR and Social Impact goal with 200+ Innovations In Solar,Biogas & Green Energy on our platform.Instead of hiring multiple agencies to execute their work orders or service contracts as RFP's we become and end to end implementation agency for anything in Solar,Biogas or Green Energy for farmers and rural households bringing impact at scale.
