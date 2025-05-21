AgriVijay is India's first curated Marketplace & Agtech Climate Action Social Enterprise of Renewable & Green Energy products for Farmers & Rural households bringing all products in Solar, Biogas, Electric, Agri-tech & Organic under one roof, with an Energy Advisory Recommendation approach providing End to End solution understanding their energy & agriculture needs coupled with waste availability at their end before products are recommended, sold, financed, delivered and deployed at their end along with abating GHG/CO2 emissions bringing increased savings & income for them aligned with UN SDG’s especially SDG5, SDG7 & SDG13. With the help of dedicated Website, AI enabled WhatsApp Chatbot, Call Centres in local language, Field Sales, Technical Team & offline Renewable Energy stores model at village level, the knowledge and benefits of Renewable Energy products are disseminated providing high quality and branded renewable energy products on rural grounds with benefits such as free solar insurance, long term warranty, assured after sales service, EMI/Financing facility etc. helping Farmers & Rural households to become Renewable Energy producers & consumers.