Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Amquest Education in Mumbai offers industry-focused courses in Digital Marketing, AI, Finance, and Career Counseling to prepare students for global opportunities.
Amquest Education is a premier learning institute in Mumbai, offering industry-focused courses in Digital Marketing, AI & Technology, Finance, and Career Counseling to empower students for global opportunities.
2025
Company Incorporation
Amquest Education’s incorporation marks the official launch of our institute, aiming to provide industry-focused training in Digital Marketing, AI, Finance, and Career Development for students and professionals.
Started Generating Revenue
Amquest Education proudly announces the start of its revenue operations, offering industry-focused courses in Digital Marketing, AI, Finance, and Career Counseling to empower students and professionals.
Raised Funding
Amquest Education secures strategic funding to accelerate growth, enhance cutting-edge training programs, and reach more students and professionals in Digital Marketing, AI, and Finance.
B2B
We partner with schools, colleges, and corporate organizations to provide professional training solutions in Digital Marketing, AI, Finance, and Career Development.
Client Segment
:
FinTech
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
We serve students, graduates, and young professionals seeking career advancement through industry-focused training in Digital Marketing, AI & Technology, Finance, and skill development programs.
User Age
:
18 to 25
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions