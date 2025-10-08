Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Astro Invite by Astro Sachin Pandit – 27+ years of trusted astrology, numerology & Lal Kitab guidance. 5L+ happy clients. Accurate predictions & remedies for love, career & health.
Astro Invite by Astro Sachin Pandit – 27+ years of trusted astrology, numerology & Lal Kitab guidance. 5L+ happy clients. Accurate predictions & remedies for love, career & health.
Legal Name
:
Astroinvite
Headquarters
:
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1998
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
1.
Astro Sachin Pandit
1998
Product Launch
Astro Invite by Astro Sachin Pandit – 27+ years of trusted astrology, numerology & Lal Kitab guidance. 5L+ happy clients. Accurate predictions & remedies for love, career & health.
B2C
Astro Invite by Astro Sachin Pandit – 27+ years of trusted astrology, numerology & Lal Kitab guidance. 5L+ happy clients. Accurate predictions & remedies for love, career & health.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.