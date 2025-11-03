Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Madhya Pradesh, India — Bhumi Agro Industries, a pioneer in eco-friendly and sustainable agricultural solutions, has now taken a major step forward in farmer empowerment by launching its exclusive range of hybrid and open-pollinated seeds. These scientifically developed seeds, including cucumber, tomato, and radish varieties, are designed to suit diverse Indian agro-climatic conditions, ensuring higher yields, disease resistance, and consistent market demand.
Legal Name
:
Bhmiagro industries
Headquarters
:
Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2010
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2010
Company Incorporation
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Frequently Asked Questions