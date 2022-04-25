Bilzo transforms offline retail through intelligent digital receipts that drive customer engagement and retention. We replace traditional paper receipts with smart, interactive digital experiences delivered via WhatsApp, creating ongoing touchpoints between brands and customers long after the purchase. Our platform enables hyper-personalized customer engagement through multiple channels: feedback collection, Google review management, referral programs, loyalty systems, and progressive customer profiling. Unlike traditional retention tools, we focus on engagement-driven relationships where customers actively participate through reviews, referrals, and data sharing. On the business side, we combine this rich engagement data with transactional insights to create sophisticated customer segmentation and personalized campaign strategies. Our AI-powered analytics, leveraging LLMs for summarization and reporting, help brands understand customer behavior patterns and optimize retention efforts. With 100+ brands, 500+ stores, and 5+ million digital receipts delivered, we've proven that the future of retail retention lies in meaningful customer engagement rather than discount-driven approaches. Bilzo makes every receipt a gateway to deeper customer relationships, turning one-time buyers into lifelong brand advocates through data-driven personalization and seamless digital experiences.