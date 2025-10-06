Brands
BizHire is an AI-powered recruitment software for startups that transforms hiring for businesses of all sizes. It automates repetitive HR tasks, from creating job descriptions and screening resumes to scheduling interviews and shortlisting candidates. By streamlining these workflows, BizHire helps HR teams to hire faster while maintaining quality and compliance. With intelligent algorithms, it matches candidates to roles based on skills, experience, and cultural fit. Altogether, BizHire significantly reduces time-to-fill and administrative burden. Companies using BizHire can save up to 50% on recruitment costs and focus on strategic initiatives like candidate relationship, employee engagement, and building high-performing teams.
2026
Product Launch
B2B
Bizwork targets B2B enterprises seeking to optimize recruitment through AI-powered automation—helping HR teams, staffing agencies, and growing companies streamline candidate sourcing, screening, and hiring with data-driven insights and intelligent workflows.
Client Segment
:
FinTech,
Recruitment,
SaaS,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Bizwork helps job seekers create standout profiles, match with the right employers, and access AI-driven tools for faster, smarter career opportunities empowering professionals to land roles that truly fit their skills and aspirations.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
