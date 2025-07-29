BlueWay Horizon is developing India’s first private free-flying re-entry capsules for microgravity research, establishing an affordable and reusable supply chain between Earth and orbit. Founded in 2024 & Incorporated in 2025, the company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with its research and development facility based at IIT Mandi. BlueWay Horizon is building a next-generation platform to enable space-based manufacturing, drug discovery, and advanced scientific research. Founded by Aerospace Engineers Nandan Kumar Jha (CEO) and Pranjit Sharma (COO), and guided by Dr. Bhanu Pant, Former Outstanding Scientist and Group Director at ISRO’s VSSC, serving as Director, BlueWay Horizon brings together decades of aerospace expertise and visionary leadership to redefine India’s capabilities in orbital research and technology development. The company’s flagship product, HORIZON-I, is a reusable orbital capsule designed to conduct and return a wide range of microgravity experiments such as protein crystallization, cell growth, materials synthesis, and combustion studies etc. The platform aims to empower research institutions, universities, and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate next-generation drug discovery and biologics development, especially for India, which ranks third globally in pharmaceutical production by volume. With the global microgravity market projected to reach $10 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.7%, BlueWay Horizon is positioning India at the forefront of commercial space-based research and manufacturing. From ISRO’s SRE-1 mission (2007) to Axiom-4 (2025), where India successfully returned seven payloads from the ISS, the nation’s growing interest in orbital experimentation highlights the urgent need for indigenous, cost-effective platforms. As the International Space Station approaches retirement post 2030, HORIZON-I will offer an affordable, high-frequency, and customizable platform for both Indian and global researchers. BlueWay Horizon plans to launch its first MVP capsule by Q4 2027, marking a defining step toward sustainable and accessible space-based R&D and manufacturing, and strengthening India’s position in the global space economy.