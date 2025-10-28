Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
We are a product-based software company building legacy mobile, web, and cloud applications for India.
Bold India Platforms is a premier software company creating legacy mobile apps, web applications, and innovative software solutions for businesses across India. We are dedicated to building platforms that are scalable, reliable, and future-ready, empowering businesses with digital products that drive long-term impact. Our mission is to blend innovation, design, and technology to deliver exceptional value, performance, and seamless user experiences. We are committed to crafting digital solutions that stand the test of time, helping businesses thrive in the digital landscape.
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Analytics & BI,
Education,
Hardware,
Media,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Hindustan News Times brings you the latest and most trusted news from India and around the world. Stay updated with breaking headlines, politics, business, technology, sports, and entertainment. Our goal is to deliver accurate, timely, and unbiased news to keep readers informed, aware, and connected every day.
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Hindustan News Times brings you the latest and most trusted news from India and around the world. Stay updated with breaking headlines, politics, business, technology, sports, and entertainment. Our goal is to deliver accurate, timely, and unbiased news to keep readers informed, aware, and connected every day.
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.