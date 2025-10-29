Brands
We help startups to deliver quality products at faster release cycles without compromising on quality. We provide functional, automation, API, and performance testing services to startups to build quality and robust web and mobile applications.
Our company is building a **QA-as-a-Service platform tailored for startups**. It combines expert-led testing services with smart automation frameworks, enabling startups to: - Ship faster without compromising on quality. - Integrate functional, automation, API, and performance testing seamlessly into their development workflows. - Reduce the overhead of building in-house QA teams while still achieving enterprise-grade reliability. In short, we’re solving the problem of **slow, risky, and fragmented testing** by offering a **scalable, plug-and-play QA solution** designed for the unique pace and needs of startups.
Legal Name
:
Bugmagnets QA Services Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
Incorporated successfully
B2B
Our target audience is **early-stage and scaling startups** who are building **web and mobile applications** and need to deliver **quality products at speed** without the overhead of hiring full in-house QA teams. Specifically: - **Seed to Series B startups** in SaaS, fintech, healthtech, edtech, and consumer apps. - **Founders, CTOs, and Product Managers** who want to accelerate release cycles while maintaining reliability. - **Remote-first and global startups** that value flexible, cost-effective QA partnerships. These companies often lack mature QA processes and automation frameworks — that’s where we step in to help them scale confidently.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Cryptocurrency,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
FoodTech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Real Estate,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
