Tathastu Ai is here Imagine a platform like YouTube or Instagram but with no creators. Tathastu Ai is launching a platform that automatically creates content by Ai, just for you. Not another AI content tool for creators, but the world’s first AI-native video platform for consumers. flipping the model from creator-uploaded to AI-generated on demand. Tathastu Ai is the result of that vision: a platform that closes the gap between intent and content. Ask for anything you want to watch, and Tathastu Ai brings it to life. Or simply sit back and enjoy a personalized feed of high-quality videos. It’s a smarter & easier way to learn, explore, and be entertained.