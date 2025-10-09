Brands
Chandigarh Relocation Services is your trusted partner for all your moving needs. With years of experience, we specialize in providing hassle-free, safe, and timely relocation services for households and businesses.
Household Goods Shifting Safe and hassle-free transportation of household items to your desired destination. Office Goods Shifting Professional handling and relocation of office equipment and furniture. Local Goods Shifting Quick and efficient local shifting services for homes and offices.
2012
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Government & Military,
Logistics,
Services,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
