CloudDhobi is an on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning service in Delhi NCR, offering doorstep pickup, eco-friendly cleaning, and express delivery for clothes, shoes, and more.
CloudDhobi is a tech-enabled, on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning service provider operating across Delhi NCR — including Noida, Lajpat Nagar, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. We offer convenient doorstep pickup and delivery, ensuring top-notch garment care using eco-friendly processes. Our services include dry cleaning, wash & fold, steam ironing, express service, and premium shoe and carpet cleaning. Designed for urban professionals and busy households, CloudDhobi simplifies laundry with an easy-to-use app and punctual service. Our trained staff and high-quality standards ensure your clothes receive the care they deserve.
2017
Company Incorporation
B2B
Cloud Dhobi partners with hotels, salons, gyms, and corporates to offer reliable, cost-effective B2B laundry and dry cleaning services with scheduled pickups and timely delivery.
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
