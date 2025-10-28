The Daily Hindi Milap is South India's oldest and most widely read Hindi-language newspaper (in continuous circulation since 1967), weaving cultural bridges through its comprehensive coverage of regional and national affairs. For a century, it has served as a vital source of news and connection for Hindi-speaking communities across South India, particularly in centers like Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The newspaper's enduring legacy rests on its balanced reporting of politics, business, culture, and community news, while maintaining deep roots in South Indian society. Through changing times, Daily Hindi Milap has preserved its reputation for credible journalism and thoughtful analysis, offering readers a trusted perspective on issues that matter to both Hindi and non-Hindi speaking populations in the region. Daily Hindi Milap is a member of The Indian Newspaper Society, The Indian Languages Newspapers Association and the circulation is certified by Audit Bureau of Circulation.