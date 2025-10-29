Brands
DNF Ceramics: Premier Khurja-based ceramic manufacturer since 1976.
DNF Ceramics stands as one of the most respected ceramic manufacturers in India, known for blending traditional pottery with modern production techniques. From vases and pots to décor items, our factory serves national and international wholesale buyers with consistent quality, creative designs, and durable craftsmanship. Whether you’re sourcing for retail, hospitality, or gifting, trust DNF Ceramics to deliver excellence every time, at scale. Our commitment to quality ensures that every piece meets the highest standards of durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.
Legal Name
:
DNF Ceramics
Headquarters
:
Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1976
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Company Incorporation
Established in 1976, DNF Ceramics is a proud family-owned business and one of the most trusted ceramic manufacturers in Khurja.
B2B
Most trusted ceramic manufacturers in Khurja. With decades of expertise, we craft premium ceramic products designed for durability and elegance.
Client Segment
:
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
Furniture & Home decor
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
