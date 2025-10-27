Brands
Eleqt is redefining the premium chauffeur-driven ride experience by blending unmatched global luxury standards with the warmth and precision of India’s finest signature hospitality ethos; designed for discerning clientele, including CXOs, HNIs, modern enterprises & elite urban travelers.
Eleqt, a brand from the house of Psynux, is India’s next-generation premium chauffeur-driven ride service, redefining how CXOs, HNIs, and elite urban travelers move. We blend global luxury standards with the warmth and precision of India’s finest hospitality ethos to deliver an exceptional ride experience. Designed for discerning clients who value time, privacy, and service excellence, Eleqt offers a suite of tailored services, including airport transfers, hourly rentals, outstation trips, concierge service, event mobility, and bespoke luxury vehicle or limousine bookings for business, weddings, and VIP travel movements. Every journey is crafted to be calm, clean, and consistent, featuring professionally trained chauffeurs, premium vehicles, and thoughtful in-ride amenities backed by seamless technology. With a mission to make sustainable luxury mobility accessible, Eleqt is building India’s first hospitality-grade premium fleet; setting a new benchmark for elegance, reliability, and environmental responsibility in modern urban commuting.
2023
Company Incorporation
2025
Accelerator / Incubator Program
We’ve been selected amongst the 26 exceptional startups under Startup Odisha Cohort 2.0 for incubation at O-Hub
B2B
We partner with corporates, luxury hotels, event organizers, and enterprises requiring reliable, premium chauffeur-driven mobility solutions for executives, VIPs, and high-value clients.
Client Segment
:
Events,
Travel/Hospitality,
Mobility / Transportation,
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
CXOs, HNIs, and elite urban travelers seeking a premium, safe, sustainable, and seamless chauffeur-driven mobility experience for business, events, airport transfers, and luxury travel.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
