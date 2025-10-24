eVanik Networks Private Limited is India’s leading SaaS platform powering e-commerce growth through its flagship product, eVanik OneWorld Suite. Designed for sellers, brands, and enterprises, eVanik provides a unified operating system that automates back-office operations across major marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Jiomart, and more. Its robust modules include Payment Reconciliation, Accounting Integrations (Tally, Zoho, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics), Order & Inventory Management, Amazon MCF Fulfillment, Automatic Repricer, and feedBAKER for ratings automation. With AI-powered insights via its in-app chatbot eVa, eVanik helps sellers track sales, returns, settlements, and profitability in real time. Trusted for over 8 years by startups, Fortune 500 companies, PSUs, and leading consumer brands, eVanik ensures compliance, accuracy, and scalability—making it the Operating System for India’s E-commerce Revolution.