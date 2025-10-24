Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
eVanik automates backoffice for eCommerce merchants through its AI based SaaS platorm
eVanik Networks Private Limited is India’s leading SaaS platform powering e-commerce growth through its flagship product, eVanik OneWorld Suite. Designed for sellers, brands, and enterprises, eVanik provides a unified operating system that automates back-office operations across major marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Jiomart, and more. Its robust modules include Payment Reconciliation, Accounting Integrations (Tally, Zoho, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics), Order & Inventory Management, Amazon MCF Fulfillment, Automatic Repricer, and feedBAKER for ratings automation. With AI-powered insights via its in-app chatbot eVa, eVanik helps sellers track sales, returns, settlements, and profitability in real time. Trusted for over 8 years by startups, Fortune 500 companies, PSUs, and leading consumer brands, eVanik ensures compliance, accuracy, and scalability—making it the Operating System for India’s E-commerce Revolution.
2016
Company Incorporation
B2B
eVanik empowers e-commerce sellers, D2C brands, and enterprises across marketplaces to automate operations, stay compliant, and scale profitably with a single, unified back-office platform.
Client Segment
:
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.