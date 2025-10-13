Brands
Girlyveda offers Ayurvedic products for women's health, including PCOD, fertility, menstrual health, skin care, and weight loss, using traditional knowledge.
Girlyveda is a brand created to make a women’s life easy with the help of Ayurvedic scripts. Women are the most strongest and important pillars of our society but in today’s busy world women and their health are the most neglected topic in our society. Most of the time all of us even the women themselves ignore their problems and sometimes they are just not aware of what they are facing may be they are just embarrassed to talk about these problems because we are not taught properly by our elders about this. But to ease your worry, girlyveda is here to spread awareness about women and their health problems and will also take care of all your needs. Girlyveda is a trustworthy brand deals in making organic products to cure all your problems. Girlyveda knows how important your trust is and that is why to make your trust intact in us, we have prepared large range of organic products specially curated for all your daily needs so, that in this busy monotonic lifestyle at least you won’t neglect yourself. We work to deliver nature to your doorsteps in beautiful packets.
2024
Founding Team Hired
Girlyveda's Journey began by bringing together a Passionate founding team with Expertise in ayurveda, Wellness, and Branding. united by a shared vision, they laid the foundation to empower modern women through natural, holistic self care solutions
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
