Glowbook is a modern beauty service booking platform designed to make salon and beautician appointments effortless for customers while helping service providers grow their business. Based in Assam, we connect users with trusted salons, makeup artists, and beauty professionals through a simple, mobile-friendly interface. Customers can browse services, check availability, and book appointments instantly, while providers receive real-time booking notifications and access to tools that simplify scheduling and client management. With no upfront costs for providers, Glowbook aims to empower small and medium beauty businesses to go digital, increase visibility, and attract more clients. Our mission is to revolutionize the way beauty services are booked in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, starting with Nagaon and Guwahati, and expanding across Northeast India.