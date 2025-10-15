Brands
Glowbook is a platform for booking salon and beauty appointments, connecting customers with local professionals from daily haircut to wedding makeovers.
Glowbook is a modern beauty service booking platform designed to make salon and beautician appointments effortless for customers while helping service providers grow their business. Based in Assam, we connect users with trusted salons, makeup artists, and beauty professionals through a simple, mobile-friendly interface. Customers can browse services, check availability, and book appointments instantly, while providers receive real-time booking notifications and access to tools that simplify scheduling and client management. With no upfront costs for providers, Glowbook aims to empower small and medium beauty businesses to go digital, increase visibility, and attract more clients. Our mission is to revolutionize the way beauty services are booked in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, starting with Nagaon and Guwahati, and expanding across Northeast India.
2025
Founding Team Hired
Founding Team United
Company Incorporation
Company Registered as Legal Entity Private Limited
B2B
Local salons, makeup artists, and beauty professionals in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities who want to increase visibility, attract more clients, and simplify appointment management through an easy-to-use digital platform.
Client Segment
:
SaaS,
Services,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Individuals seeking trusted salons, makeup artists, and beauty services nearby, who value convenience, transparent pricing, and the ability to book appointments instantly from their phone anytime, anywhere.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
