Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Buying, Selling and Exchange of Preowned Electronic Gadgets.
We specialise in providing a hassle-free experience for those looking to sell their Preowned Phones, Laptops, Tablets, and various other gadgets and get the best possible price. Whether upgrading to the latest model or simply decluttering, we're here to help you turn your old used devices into cash. Additionally, if you're in the market to buy used Phones, Laptops or Tablets, look no further. Our inventory is carefully curated, ensuring quality products at competitive prices. Our Website accepts orders from Customers nationwide. Our devices undergo 32 points quality checks through advanced technological means ensuring it's best quality. We sell devices from our website either with HelloFi Service Warranty or Brand Warranty. We make sure that the devices we sell are never opened or repaired.
Legal Name
:
HelloFi Recommerce
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2023
Company Incorporation
On 26th August 2023, our journey officially began not just as a company, but as a vision to bring value, trust, and sustainability into the world of electronics.
Started Generating Revenue
On 1st September 2023, just a few days after our incorporation, we experienced a moment we’ll never forget our first revenue as a company. The order came through a marketplace, and the customer had a lot of doubts.
B2B
We focus on organisations, small businesses, and dealers who are looking for smart solutions and trying to liquidate excess stock, cut down costs by buying quality preowned devices instead of new ones, or you’re a dealer looking for reliable stock to resell. Our focus is on making the process simple, cost-effective, and beneficial for your business.
Client Segment
:
Gaming,
Marketplace,
Retail,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We never Bargain and We Pay What we Say. We help customers who want to sell their used phones, laptops, or tablets and get instant cash in a hassle-free way. If you’re planning to upgrade or simply have devices you no longer use, we make the process quick and easy. On the other side, if you’re looking to buy a premium preowned gadget with warranty, you can count on us for quality, reliability, and big savings compared to new ones. We don't deal in Refurbished Products.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.