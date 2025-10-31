Brands
Kameleo is a bold and colorful customizable footwear brand that empowers people to design their own pair of flip-flops. Built on the idea of self-expression, Kameleo lets customers mix and match colourful soles and straps to create endless style combinations that are as unique as they are. With a focus on comfort, durability, and creativity, the brand brings together fashion and fun while ensuring premium quality. More than just footwear, Kameleo represents freedom of choice and the joy of personalization. Whether for casual wear, beach outings, or everyday comfort, Kameleo allows every step to reflect individual personality and style. Kameleo is expanding through franchise partnerships and global collaborations, aiming to become the go-to name in customizable fashion-forward footwear.
2021
Company Incorporation
Kameleo India Private Limited was incorporated in 2021 at Hyderabad, Telangana.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
