Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Kudrat Foundation Nasha Mukti Kendra, Parwanoo is a trusted drug counselling and rehabilitation center located in the peaceful hills of Himachal Pradesh
Kudrat Foundation Nasha Mukti Kendra, Parwanoo is a trusted drug counselling and rehabilitation center located in the peaceful hills of Himachal Pradesh. We provide professional addiction treatment in a safe, caring environment for individuals struggling with drug and alcohol dependency. Our experienced team of doctors, counselors, and support staff offers personalized treatment plans including medical detox, individual counselling, group therapy, and life skills training. We understand that addiction affects entire families, so our approach focuses on healing both the individual and their relationships. Located in the serene surroundings of Parwanoo, our facility combines modern treatment methods with compassionate care. We help people develop the strength and tools needed for long-term recovery. At Kudrat Foundation, we believe recovery is possible for everyone and are committed to supporting each person's journey toward a healthier, sober life.
Legal Name
:
Kudrat Foundation
Headquarters
:
Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
1.
Rahul SIngh
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
We provide professional addiction treatment in a safe, caring environment for individuals struggling with drug and alcohol dependency.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Frequently Asked Questions