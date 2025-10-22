Brands
LBM Solutions is a leading technology company specializing in blockchain, custom software, and digital solutions, helping startups and enterprises worldwide innovate, scale, and achieve digital transformation.
LBM Solutions is a global technology company dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable digital solutions for businesses of all sizes. Since its inception in 2016, the company has specialized in blockchain development, custom software, mobile and web app development, and digital marketing services. With a strong team of skilled professionals, LBM Solutions empowers startups, SMEs, and enterprises to transform their ideas into impactful digital products—whether it’s building secure smart contracts, crypto exchanges, NFTs, and DeFi platforms, or developing user-friendly apps and enterprise software. The company takes pride in being an end-to-end partner, guiding clients from concept validation and MVP creation to product launch and post-deployment growth. With its customer-centric approach and focus on innovation, LBM Solutions has established a presence in international markets and continues to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide.
Legal Name
:
LBM Solutions
Headquarters
:
Mohali, Punjab, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
Core Team
:
2021
Company Incorporation
We hosted an insightful event on company incorporation, guiding attendees through legal steps, structures, and smart strategies to successfully launch their businesses.
2022
Product Launch
Launched our blockchain and Web3 development services, helping global businesses embrace next-generation digital transformation
2023
Started Generating Revenue
Started generating consistent revenue by delivering scalable IT and digital marketing solutions to clients across multiple industries.
B2B
We empower startups, SMEs, and enterprises across industries to innovate and scale by providing blockchain solutions, custom software, and digital transformation services tailored to their unique business needs.
Client Segment
:
Cryptocurrency,
Enterprise Tech,
Events,
FinTech,
Gaming,
Government & Military,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Logistics,
Machine Learning,
Mobility / Transportation,
Real Estate,
Retail,
SaaS,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Whether you’re exploring crypto or just need a handy app, we make the digital world easy to step into.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
