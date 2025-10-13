Brands
Magia - Nanocoating Services, located at Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, specializes in advanced nanotechnology solutions for furniture. Their eco-friendly, invisible coatings protect sofas, carpets, and curtains from stains and water damage, preserving the fabric's original look and feel.
Legal Name
:
Magia
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2015
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
2015
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
