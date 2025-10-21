NUCOT is an acronym of Nuage Compusys Technologies Private Limited. It is a Bangalore-based IT solutions company dedicated to transforming careers and empowering individuals with cutting-edge Information Technology courses. At NUCOT, our core belief is simple yet powerful - we're driven by the unwavering commitment to harness the transformative potential of Information Technology within aspiring individuals. At NUCOT, our mission revolves around empowering individuals with cutting-edge IT courses. We're not just an IT service company; we're your pathway to a promising future in the tech industry. Our dedication lies in providing individuals with world-class IT training programs, ensuring they are well-prepared for success in the IT industry.