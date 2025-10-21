Brands
NUCOT is an acronym of Nuage Compusys Technologies Private Limited. It is a Bangalore-based IT solutions company dedicated to transforming careers and empowering individuals with cutting-edge Information Technology courses. At NUCOT, our core belief is simple yet powerful - we're driven by the unwavering commitment to harness the transformative potential of Information Technology within aspiring individuals. At NUCOT, our mission revolves around empowering individuals with cutting-edge IT courses. We're not just an IT service company; we're your pathway to a promising future in the tech industry. Our dedication lies in providing individuals with world-class IT training programs, ensuring they are well-prepared for success in the IT industry.
We take full responsibility for your training journey and offer you the opportunity to become an international knowledge expert. It's our commitment to support your transformation and empower you to seize every chance to grow. It does not end with learning. At NUCOT, our objective is to transform careers with promising placements.
Legal Name
:
Nucot
Headquarters
:
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2010
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
2010
Company Incorporation
B2B
Students & working Professional
Client Segment
:
EdTech/Education
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We are Targeting the Employee with who want to upskill there skills like AI & Ml courses
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
