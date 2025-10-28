Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Pharma Franchise Kart is a leading PCD Pharma Franchise Company Portal connecting pharma experts with top notched PCD Pharma Companies and Third Party Manufacturing companies across India. It serves as a trusted B2B platform for franchise seekers to explore business opportunities with verified pharma manufacturers and suppliers. The portal features an extensive pharma products range including tablets, capsules, injections, syrups, ointments, drops, protein powders, herbal and veterinary medicines.
Pharma Franchise Kart is your trusted B2B pharmaceutical marketplace, which provides opportunities for collaboration with the Best PCD Pharma Franchise Companies in India. Here, we stand for quality, innovation, great customer service and providing an array of pharmaceutical products of great quality. Come join hands to explore lucrative franchise opportunities and grow your business with confidence. Partner with the best Pharma PCD Companies and make a difference in healthcare today.
Legal Name
:
Pharma Franchise Kart
Headquarters
:
Panchkula, Haryana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2016
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2016
Company Incorporation
B2B
We connect buyers with suppliers
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions