Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
At Pi, we innovate to protect, foster, and influence the sustainable business world. Our cutting-edge IT infrastructure is serving businesses in empowering their holistic Go-to-Market mission.
Pi DATACENTERS® is a story envisioned by technocrats, led by its Founder & CEO, Mr. Kalyan Muppaneni. The vision was to redefine the customer experience while fuelling the customer's business growth. This was backed by the mission to introduce Hyperscale data centers & indigenous enterprise cloud to the Indian industry with intelligent and self-healing infrastructure. With a cumulative capacity of 500.000 sq ft of built-up area and 60 MW of power, including a dedicated in-house substation, Pi is by far India's first Greenfield and World's 4th largest Uptime Institute TIER IV Certified Datacenter, along with being one of the leading service providers of Multi-Cloud, AI & Managed Services. Pi is headquartered in Hyderabad (Telangana, India) and operates out of its data centers and cloud points of presence across Vijayawada (AP), Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, California (US- West Coast) & Pennsylvania (US – East Coast). The objective is to differentiate with high-quality and high-performance data center, Cloud, and AI services that are scalable and run on reliable multi-cloud ecosystems, along with an extensive managed services overlay portfolio. All of these while maintaining optimal TCO in supporting businesses for Indian and global enterprises operating in India. Pi is certified to cater to enterprises for their Oracle, AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as for SAP HANA operations, SAP Infrastructure and Cloud Operations, and SAP Hosting Operations. This enables digital transformation across enterprises for the smooth and secure operation of business-critical processes. Pi also brings in a pivotal framework at the intersection of AI and Cloud Computing. It represents a paradigm shift in the world of digital technology. In the high-end computing and advanced technology industry, Pi Cloud.ai is in charge of transforming possibilities. We simplify the complex and reshape the computing landscape through integrated, high-performance infrastructure.
Legal Name
:
Pi Data Centers Pvt. Ltd.
Headquarters
:
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2014
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
Core Team
:
2014
Company Incorporation
Pi DATACENTERS is a series B company based in Guntur (India), founded in 2014 by Kalyan Muppaneni. It operates as a Provider of data center colocation, cloud, and managed and professional services.
2016
May | Awards
ISO 22301 \| 27001 \| 20000 \| 14001 \| 9110 And HIPAA Certifications
2017
Dec | Awards
Won "Startup Of The Year" award at TV5 Business Leader Awards 2017.
2018
May | Awards
Awarded "India's Most Promising Brand, 2018" by WCRC
Aug | Awards
ISO:ISMS Certification from STQC
B2B
Any business that is looking for IT infrastructure for their function
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
Government & Military,
PaaS,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions