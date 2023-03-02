Pi DATACENTERS® is a story envisioned by technocrats, led by its Founder & CEO, Mr. Kalyan Muppaneni. The vision was to redefine the customer experience while fuelling the customer's business growth. This was backed by the mission to introduce Hyperscale data centers & indigenous enterprise cloud to the Indian industry with intelligent and self-healing infrastructure. With a cumulative capacity of 500.000 sq ft of built-up area and 60 MW of power, including a dedicated in-house substation, Pi is by far India's first Greenfield and World's 4th largest Uptime Institute TIER IV Certified Datacenter, along with being one of the leading service providers of Multi-Cloud, AI & Managed Services. Pi is headquartered in Hyderabad (Telangana, India) and operates out of its data centers and cloud points of presence across Vijayawada (AP), Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, California (US- West Coast) & Pennsylvania (US – East Coast). The objective is to differentiate with high-quality and high-performance data center, Cloud, and AI services that are scalable and run on reliable multi-cloud ecosystems, along with an extensive managed services overlay portfolio. All of these while maintaining optimal TCO in supporting businesses for Indian and global enterprises operating in India. Pi is certified to cater to enterprises for their Oracle, AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as for SAP HANA operations, SAP Infrastructure and Cloud Operations, and SAP Hosting Operations. This enables digital transformation across enterprises for the smooth and secure operation of business-critical processes. Pi also brings in a pivotal framework at the intersection of AI and Cloud Computing. It represents a paradigm shift in the world of digital technology. In the high-end computing and advanced technology industry, Pi Cloud.ai is in charge of transforming possibilities. We simplify the complex and reshape the computing landscape through integrated, high-performance infrastructure.