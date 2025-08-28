Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Clarity. Compliance. Confidence.
Prosperr.io is a fintech platform that brings clarity along with compliance for income tax (direct), and financial wellness through AI-powered solutions for salaried individuals. Prosperr.io partners with enterprises, offering Dynamic Payroll™ and Flexi Benefits Plan (FBP) to automate tax-free allowances, boost employee take-home pay and ensure 100% compliance, while optimising operational expense at the same time. For salaried professionals, its Super Saver subscription simplifies tax compliance while maximizing savings with expert-backed guidance. Backed by $1.55M in pre-seed funding, Prosperr.io is building the world’s first AI Tax Advisor to empower users with smarter financial decisions and expand into global markets. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Prosperr.io is driven by the mission to make taxes simple, transparent, and rewarding for everyone.
2022
Mar | Started Generating Revenue
We started generating our first revenue through service.
Mar | Company Incorporation
After doing research for last 1 year we found PMF we thought to incorporate the company.
Sep | Product Launch
We launched MVP of Super Saver Plan.
Nov | Advisor Onboarded
We onboarded our advisor.
Nov | Raised Funding
We got our first funding confirmation.
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
High Income
Location
:
B2B
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Frequently Asked Questions