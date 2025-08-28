Prosperr.io is a fintech platform that brings clarity along with compliance for income tax (direct), and financial wellness through AI-powered solutions for salaried individuals. Prosperr.io partners with enterprises, offering Dynamic Payroll™ and Flexi Benefits Plan (FBP) to automate tax-free allowances, boost employee take-home pay and ensure 100% compliance, while optimising operational expense at the same time. For salaried professionals, its Super Saver subscription simplifies tax compliance while maximizing savings with expert-backed guidance. Backed by $1.55M in pre-seed funding, Prosperr.io is building the world’s first AI Tax Advisor to empower users with smarter financial decisions and expand into global markets. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Prosperr.io is driven by the mission to make taxes simple, transparent, and rewarding for everyone.