Quokka Labs is an AI-native digital partner offering web, Android, and iOS app development services that help businesses launch scalable, user-friendly, and intelligent digital products.
Addressing the versatile needs and expectations of every client is now transferring toward the emerging technologies
We are expert Graphic/Web Designers with 8+ years of experience where our proficiency with design tools.
We do have 11+ years of experience in developing scalable applications in the mobile industry. We have worked in several industries, & earned reviews
Quokka Labs is an AI-native digital product development company helping startups and enterprises build scalable, intelligent, and user-centric solutions. As a trusted app development company, we specialize in delivering modern web app development, robust android app development services, and seamless ios app development services. Our team blends strategy, design, and cutting-edge technology to craft applications that deliver real business value. Whether you're launching an MVP or modernizing legacy systems, we act as your long-term tech partner focused on performance, reliability, and growth.
2019
Feb | Company Incorporation
Quokka Labs LLP was incorporated on this day
Oct | Key Customer Milestone
We got the opportunity to collaborate with the European Union and Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, India to build mobile and web applications for Renewable Energy sector in India
2020
Feb | Awards
Recognized as a Startup by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry
Mar | Became Profitable
Despite being bootstrapped we were profitable at the end of FY19-20
2022
Jan | Key Leadership Hire
We scaled to a 50 member+ strong team of experienced and driven professionals eager to make an impact
B2C
We strive to build technology solutions across sectors like Entertainment, FoodTech, Edtech, Fintech, Health & Fitness & Lifestyle
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
B2B
We serve and help startups, enterprises, govt institutions across key sectors like EdTech, Fintech, Healthcare & Fitness, Real Estate & Cybersecurity to build solid and scalable applications to improve and scale their business
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
