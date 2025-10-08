RAGnition AI is an intelligent startup guidance platform designed to empower aspiring founders and entrepreneurs with end-to-end business support. Our AI-driven system provides personalized startup ideas, business validation, funding insights, legal compliance guidance, and investor-ready pitch generation all tailored to the Indian ecosystem. By integrating Firebase and OpenAI, RAGnitionAI ensures data accuracy, cost efficiency, and dynamic, conversational user experiences. Whether you’re brainstorming a business idea, validating market potential, or preparing to pitch investors, RAGnitionAI acts as your personal AI mentor guiding you step by step from concept to launch. Our mission is to make startup building accessible, data-backed, and affordable for every aspiring entrepreneur across India.Our vision is to build a world-class Large Language Model (LLM) for India and the world, capable of understanding regional business contexts, languages, and challenges making startup guidance more inclusive, localized, and globally scalable