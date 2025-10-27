RiverSoft is an Indian brand that provides affordable water filtration and softening solutions for homes dealing with hard water issues. The website offers a wide range of products, including shower filters, tap filters, handheld filters, washing machine filters, and accessories. Designed for simple installation, these filters help protect skin and hair from dryness, reduce limescale on taps and tiles, and improve the life of appliances by ensuring cleaner water. Bestsellers like the SF-15 PRO and DIVA-03 feature multi-stage filtration and are available at discounted prices. With customer reviews, guides, and dedicated support, RiverSoft makes it easy for households across India to enjoy healthier, softer water every day.