Mumbai's Leading Software Development Company
Solverix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a reliable technology partner for businesses across India and Globally. With over 15+ years of experience and 1000+ successful projects, Our dedicated team of 20+ experts specializes in delivering custom software, mobile apps, cloud solutions, and e-commerce websites customized to your specific business needs.
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
MarTech,
Media,
Mobility / Transportation,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
Retail,
Services,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
