Sumaiya Resin Arts is a creative handmade resin art studio based in Tamil Nadu, India. We specialize in crafting personalized resin gifts and home décor pieces such as nameplates, keychains, photo clocks, baby and wedding preservation keepsakes, couple frames, and more. Every product is uniquely designed and handcrafted with care, blending art and emotion to create meaningful keepsakes that last a lifetime. Our goal is to make art personal — helping people treasure memories in a beautiful, lasting form. We serve customers across India through our website and social media, offering full customization and transparent communication at every step. With growing customer love and repeat orders, Sumaiya Resin Arts continues to bring creativity, craftsmanship, and heartfelt stories into homes through resin art that truly stands out.