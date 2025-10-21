Brands
Sumaiya Resin Arts creates personalized handmade resin gifts and décor that preserve your most special memories - from baby keepsakes to couple frames - crafted with love and delivered across India.
Sumaiya Resin Arts is a creative handmade resin art studio based in Tamil Nadu, India. We specialize in crafting personalized resin gifts and home décor pieces such as nameplates, keychains, photo clocks, baby and wedding preservation keepsakes, couple frames, and more. Every product is uniquely designed and handcrafted with care, blending art and emotion to create meaningful keepsakes that last a lifetime. Our goal is to make art personal — helping people treasure memories in a beautiful, lasting form. We serve customers across India through our website and social media, offering full customization and transparent communication at every step. With growing customer love and repeat orders, Sumaiya Resin Arts continues to bring creativity, craftsmanship, and heartfelt stories into homes through resin art that truly stands out.
Legal Name
:
Sumaiya Resin Arts
Headquarters
:
Ulundurpettai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Product Launch
B2B
Client Segment
:
Arts & Crafts
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target customers are individuals across India looking for personalized handmade gifts and home décor - including new parents, couples, and gift buyers who value creativity, emotion, and lasting memories in every product.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
