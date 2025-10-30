Taxilla is a SaaS-based GST and finance automation platform that empowers enterprises to simplify tax compliance, reconciliation, and reporting. It supports PAN-level GST return filing from GSTR-1 to GSTR-9C, AI-driven ITC reconciliation, and automated data validation to ensure 100% filing accuracy. The platform also features an advanced Invoice Management System (IMS) suite that automates invoice capture, matching, and GST compliance for seamless processing. Built for finance teams, Taxilla integrates effortlessly with ERPs, payment systems, and eInvoicing platforms to deliver unified control over Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Financial Close. With AI and automation at its core, Taxilla enables faster close cycles, improved accuracy, and complete visibility across financial and compliance workflows.