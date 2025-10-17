Brands
TechPotli is India’s largest e-commerce platform for Networking, Telecom, Electronics & Lifestyle products, delivering trusted and affordable tech solutions across B2B and B2C markets.
TechPotli (www.techpotli.com) is a leading Indian e-commerce marketplace specializing in Networking, Telecom, Electronics, and Lifestyle products. Founded with the mission of “Delivering Tech with Trust,” TechPotli caters to both B2B and B2C customers, offering products such as GPON/EPON OLTs & ONUs, fiber optic solutions, routers, CCTV/IoT devices, telecom testing instruments, IT hardware, mobile accessories, and lifestyle electronics. Headquartered in New Delhi, TechPotli partners with top global and Indian brands while also supporting emerging manufacturers. With a strong focus on competitive pricing, reliable delivery, and customer support, TechPotli has grown to serve clients across India. Its wide catalog, multi-channel marketing approach, and trusted after-sales support make it one of the fastest-growing startups in the networking and electronics e-commerce vertical.
2019
Company Incorporation
TechPotli was launched as an e-commerce platform focused on networking, telecom, and electronics products, aiming to serve both businesses and customers with trusted solutions.
B2B
TechPotli empowers SMEs, ISPs, and enterprises with reliable networking, fiber optic, and telecom solutions, offering high-quality equipment, competitive pricing, and trusted e-commerce support across India.
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
Hardware,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
TechPotli serves tech-savvy individuals, professionals, and households across India by offering quality electronics, networking devices, and lifestyle gadgets at affordable prices with trusted delivery.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
