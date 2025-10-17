TechPotli (www.techpotli.com) is a leading Indian e-commerce marketplace specializing in Networking, Telecom, Electronics, and Lifestyle products. Founded with the mission of “Delivering Tech with Trust,” TechPotli caters to both B2B and B2C customers, offering products such as GPON/EPON OLTs & ONUs, fiber optic solutions, routers, CCTV/IoT devices, telecom testing instruments, IT hardware, mobile accessories, and lifestyle electronics. Headquartered in New Delhi, TechPotli partners with top global and Indian brands while also supporting emerging manufacturers. With a strong focus on competitive pricing, reliable delivery, and customer support, TechPotli has grown to serve clients across India. Its wide catalog, multi-channel marketing approach, and trusted after-sales support make it one of the fastest-growing startups in the networking and electronics e-commerce vertical.