Established since 3 decades, Vritti Group of Companies is an epitome of Innovation, Creativity & Technology. We started with IT products and Service business in the name of ‘Vritti Solutions’. Gradually, we realized our potential in Rural Marketing that led to the foundation of ‘Vritti iMedia’ and then, our youngest baby is ‘Mindwave Media’ that is into BTL Activations, Experiential Marketing and Outdoor Events.
B2B
From software, Rural Marketing to Digital Marketing and Audiowala Bus Stand, we serve our clients will a complete package of growth and opportunities.
Client Segment
:
AgriTech,
Consumer,
FMCG
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
