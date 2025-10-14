Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Yogant Foundation offers personalized spiritual retreats, short (3–5 day) and long programs (7–14 days), combining Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Kundalini, Pranayama, and classical meditation techniques. These include Shat Kriyas for detox, chakra cleansing, Surya Namaskar, Mantra and silent meditation, Yoga Nidra, and hawan puja (fire ritual with chants).
The Yogant Foundation, located along the serene banks of the Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India, is a respected institution devoted to the practice and transmission of authentic yogic wisdom. Nestled in the lush foothills of the Himalayas between Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula, the Foundation occupies the peaceful Swarg Ashram, known for its pristine air, clear water, forested surroundings, and abundant birdlife.
Legal Name
:
Yogant Foundation
Headquarters
:
Pauri, Uttarakhand, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2010
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
2010
Company Incorporation
We specialize in Yoga and Meditation Retreats, Pranayama and Sound Healing Programs, and offer tailored wellness experiences for groups and individuals from around the globe.
B2B
Yogant Foundation, based in the spiritual heart of Rishikesh, India, is a renowned yoga and wellness institution dedicated to promoting holistic living through traditional yogic practices.
Client Segment
:
Events
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
Trilok Media is a leading PR agency in Noida India, offering expert press release services and digital marketing strategies to boost your brand's online presence. From SEO and content marketing to social media management, we deliver powerful solutions to elevate your brand and drive engagement. Trusted as one of the top PR firms in India.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Trilok Media is a leading PR agency in Noida India, offering expert press release services and digital marketing strategies to boost your brand's online presence. From SEO and content marketing to social media management, we deliver powerful solutions to elevate your brand and drive engagement. Trusted as one of the top PR firms in India.