The Yogant Foundation, located along the serene banks of the Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India, is a respected institution devoted to the practice and transmission of authentic yogic wisdom. Nestled in the lush foothills of the Himalayas between Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula, the Foundation occupies the peaceful Swarg Ashram, known for its pristine air, clear water, forested surroundings, and abundant birdlife.