Infosys will collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum-computing capabilities for use-cases like vehicle route optimisation, and fraud detection.

“We are exploring a variety of use-cases from the logistics, finance, energy, and telecom sectors that can help clients evaluate future benefits and value that quantum computing could bring to their business,” said Ravi Kumar S, President of Infosys.

Infosys will build, test, and evaluate applications on Amazon Braket, a quantum computing service, and is also exploring partnership opportunities with startups in the space through the Infosys Innovation Network.

Mindtree expands across Europe, A-Pac

IT firm Mindtree announced key appointments in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Former IBM executive Klaus Seifert will head strategy for Europe, and is Mindtree's Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Erik JuliusLarsen, who previously worked at Cognizant, will lead the company as Chief Business Officer for Nordics and Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg) regions. And, Dominic Del Giudice has been appointed as Chief Business Officer for the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are making sustained investments in Europe and Asia-Pacific as part of our 4X4X4 strategy aimed at strengthening our leadership capabilities and strategic partnerships in these markets to drive superior growth,” said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree.

Sterlite Technologies launches Accellus

Sterlite Technologies (STL) launched Accellus, its flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks. In the past five years, STL has been investing in R&D to expand its capabilities in converged networks based on optical fibre broadband and Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN).

The new product line elevates STL’s position as a solution provider for Access and Edge networks, said the company in a press statement.

As data demand rises and advanced use cases of IoT, AI, and immersive experiences emerge, digital networks need to deliver ultra-high bandwidth, low latency and intelligence at the Edge. Open RAN enables this massive evolution cost effectively. STL’s Accellus is built on this converged optical-radio architecture.

SBI selects BLS International

India’s largest bank, State Bank of India, has selected BLS International Services as National Business Correspondent to deliver banking services in urban, semi-urban and rural areas across the country.

It will deliver last mile banking services to support the government's financial inclusion mission, the company said in a stock exchange filing. “This partnership will support government’s initiative to deliver last mile banking services to the tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International.

HCL Tech partners with Lendico

Lendico, a brand of ING Germany, has entered a multi-year deal with HCL Technologies to transform its application services and make business banking for SMEs faster and more convenient.

HCL Technologies will establish a tech lab in Berlin that will focus on engineering and domain knowledge of financial services and risk management, the company said in a statement. Lendico will be the first to leverage the lab for onboarding new partners and bringing new services to market faster.

"Our partnership with Lendico will become a template for fintechs looking to scale digitally by embracing a platform-based ecosystem model," said Sudip Lahiri, Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Services, Europe, HCL Technologies. "Our fintech lab will become a hub for financial services innovation in Europe and will further strengthen HCL’s delivery capabilities for banking clients in Germany."

Accenture to acquire Experity

Accenture will acquire Experity, a leading provider of cloud-based customer experience and commerce solutions in Brazil.

Experity works with businesses to build greater efficiencies and agility in commerce, marketing, content and data through leading cloud-based technologies.

Marrying Experity’s expertise with Accenture Interactive’s global scale and capabilities will enhance the company’s ability to deliver seamless commerce experiences, said Accenture in a press statement.