Two-wheeler major Hero Motocorp on Sunday said it has opened an assembly facility in Nepal in partnership with its distributor CG Motors.

The facility will have a capacity of 75,000 units per annum and will bring new investments and create job opportunities in the region, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Four products, Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor+ motorcycles, and Xoom 110 scooter, which have been launched in the country, will be assembled locally at the new assembly facility located in CG Industrial Park in Nawalparasi, it added.

"This is an exciting development for us, CG Motors and for Nepal. The state-of-the-art assembly unit will ensure that our world-class products will now be made in Nepal and available to customers across the country," Hero Motocorp Chief Business Officer - Global Business Unit, Sanjay Bhan said.

He further said, "The rapid expansion of the sales and service network will enable us to entrench the market with our world-class products and services." CG Motors, a part of the Chaudhary Group, will be rapidly expanding the sales and service network across Nepal to cater to its growing customer base.

"Hero MotoCorp's world-class expertise in manufacturing and business processes will be highly beneficial for us to scale up operations. We look forward to building a robust market presence across the country," Chaudhary Group Managing Director, Nirvana Chaudhary said.

Hero MotoCorp forayed into Nepal in 2014.

On the other hand, The Chaudhary Group (CG), is a leading business group in Nepal with a network of over 160 companies and 123 brands worldwide.